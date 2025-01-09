It looks like Billy Joel has added another show to his 2025 One Night One Stage Tour, this time with Rod Stewart, at Yankee Stadium in New York City.

The concert was announced on Thursday, January 9, 2025. Joel and Stewart will take the stage at Yankee Stadium on July 18, 2025.

Tickets for the show will go on sale on Friday, January 17, at 10 am EST. Additionally, Citi cardholders will be able to access pre-sale tickets. The pre-sales start on Monday, January 13, at 10 am EST, and continue through Thursday, January 16, at 10 am EST.

“We are thrilled to host Billy Joel and Rod Stewart this summer at Yankee Stadium,” the New York Yankees Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Scott Krug said. “Their timeless catalogs and impact on the history of rock and roll music cannot be overstated, and we expect a magical evening with them in the Bronx.

“It is also particularly fitting that Billy Joel, who was born in the Bronx and is so iconically identified with New York, will become the first musical act to headline a show at both the original Yankee Stadium and the current Yankee Stadium,” Krug continued.

Billy Joel's 2025 tour with Rod Stewart

As Krug mentioned, the upcoming Yankee Stadium show will be historic for Joel. Previously, he performed at the old Yankee Stadium in June 1990.

Over three decades later in 2022, Joel released a remastered live album that commemorated the shows. A concert film was also released on DVD.

While Joel's Madison Square Garden residency has come to an end, the One Night One Stage Tour is still going. He goes on tour with various artists, such as Sting, Stevie Nicks, and Stewart. Together, they put on a hit-filled extravaganza in the world's biggest stadiums.

The Madison Square Garden residency ended in 2024 after a decade. He would perform monthly concerts at the iconic New York venue. The final show took place on July 25, 2024.

In 2025, Joel will perform in Florida, Indiana, Connecticut, Canada, Michigan, New York, Wisconsin, North Carolina, Utah, Pennsylvania, and New Jersey. Additionally, he will take the tour overseas and perform in Scotland and England.

Joel is fresh off the release of his first new single in over a decade, “Turn the Lights Back On.” The single was released on February 1, 2024. He performed the song at the Grammy Awards in 2024.