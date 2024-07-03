Billy is an A-Rank Physical character that players get for free when they play Zenless Zone Zero (ZZZ). This Cunning Hares member is as funny as he is deadly. In this guide we will talk about Billy’s kit, her skills, talents and ascension materials in ZZZ.

Billy Kid Kit In ZZZ

Billy Demara is available in ZZZ as a starter character. Players can get more copies of him during her rate-ups, or through the Standard Banner.

Billy Background

Billy is an A-Rank Physical Attack character. Attack characters serve as the primary source of damage in a team, dealing huge amounts of damage, especially to stunned enemies.

Billy Ascension Materials

Billy will require the following materials to be fully promoted:

Basic Offense Certification Seal x4

Advanced Offense Certification Seal x32

Pioneer’s Certification Seal x30

Dennies x800,000

Billy Skill Materials

Each of Billy’s Skills require the following materials to reach max level:

Basic Physical Chip x10

Advanced Physical Chip x30

Specialized Physical Chip x100

Hamster Cage Pass x1

Dennies x1,000,000

Additionally, here are the materials needed for the Core Skills:

Higher Dimensional Data – Newborn Dullahan x59

Source Code – Tempest of Madness x9

Dennies x400,000

Billy Skills

Basic Attack – Full Firepower:Unleashes a penetrating attack, dealing Physical damage. Continually tap or hold to enter Crouching Shot to extend the attack duration.

Drag the Joystick during Crouching Shot to launch a Rolling Shot and adjust the characters position, dealing Physical damage.

Stop tapping or holding during Crouching Shot to launch Finishing shot at enemies in front, dealing Physical damage.

Dodge – Risky Business: Character is invulnerable while using this skill.

Dash Attack – Starlight Sanction: When moving, launches a piercing attack at nearby enemies within a large area, dealing Physical damage.

When not moving, launches a piercing attack at enemies in a line, dealing Physical damage.

Dodge Counter – Fair Fight: Pierces enemies in front, dealing Physical damage. Character is invulnerable while using this skill.

Special Attack – Stand Still: Performs up to 3 piercing attacks in a line, dealing physical damage. Anti-interrupt level is increased while using this skill.

EX Special Attack – Clearance Time: Powerful piercing attack in a straight line, dealing massive Physical damage.

Character is invulnerable while using this skill.

Chain Attack – Starlight Mirage: Unleashes a powerful piercing attack at enemies in a large area, dealing massive Physical damage. Character is invulnerable while using this skill.

Ultimate – Starlight Sparkle: Unleashes a powerful piercing attack at enemies in a large area, dealing massive Physical damage. The Anomaly Buildup dealt to the struck target is increased by 10%. Character is invulnerable while using this skill.

Core Passive – Steady Shot: Billy’s damage is increased by 13% when he enters Crouching Shot during his Basic Attack. The effect ends if he moves, returns to standby, or is staggered by an attack.

Additional Ability – Team Starlight: When there are at least 2 Physical Agents in your squad:

When Billy hits an enemy with an EX special Attack or Assist Follow-Up the Anomaly Buildup dealt to the struck target is increased by 75%.

When there are at least 1 Slash and 1 Pierce Agent in your squad:

When Billy hits an enemy with an Assist Attack, his Decibel Rate Gain increases by 60%.

Reactive Assist – Power of Teamwork: Launches a piercing attack at enemies in front, dealing Physical damage. Character is invulnerable during the attack.

Evasive Assist – Flash Spin: Dodge the enemy’s attack and trigger Vital View. Character is invulnerable while using this skill.

Assist Follow-Up – Fatal Shot: Press Special Attack after a Evasive Assist to activate. Pierce enemies in a wide range in front, dealing Physical damage, Character is invulnerable while using this skill.

Billy Talents

Dazzling Entrance: When Billy hits an enemy with a Dash Attack or Dodge Counter, he gains an additional 1.8 energy. Can trigger once every 5s.

Roaming Gunslinger: Billy’s Dodge Counter deals an additional 20% damage. Rolling Shots during his Basic Attacks are treated as dodges, gaining invincibility during the skill, and being able to trigger Perfect Dodges. When a Rolling Shot triggers a Perfect Dodge, it will become a Dodge Counter.

Teachings of the Starlight Knights: All skill levels +2

Starlight Ballistics: When Billy hits an enemy with his EX Special Attack, the skills CRIT Rate is increased based on the distance from the enemy. The closer he is to the target, the greater effect, up to a max increase of 32%.

Lost Technological Construct: All skill levels +2

Starlight Hero: When Billy accumulates 10 enemy hits or triggers a Perfect Dodge, the damage he deals is increased by 7%, stacking up to 5 times and lasting until he’s staggered by an attack.

That’s all for Billy’s kit, skills, talents, and ascension materials in ZZZ. ZZZ is available on PlayStation 5, iOS, Android, and PC.

