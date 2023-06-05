Bird Box was one of the most successful Netflix original films — it's currently the third-most-watched original film on the platform with over 282 million hours logged in the first 28 days available on the streaming service — and a spinoff film, titled Bird Box: Barcelona, has received a new trailer for the film led by Babylon breakout star Diego Calva.

Here's what you need to know about Bird Box: Barcelona.

Release date

The Spanish spinoff of Bird Box, Barcelona, is currently slated for a July 14, 2023, release date.

Who's in it?

Mario Casas and Naila Schuberth star in the film. Barbarian star Georgina Campbell also stars alongside Diego Calva.

What's it about?

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The official synopsis, as provided by Netflix, reads: “From the producers of the global phenomenon, Bird Box, comes Bird Box: Barcelona, an expansion of the film that riveted audiences in 2018. After a mysterious force decimates the world’s population, Sebastian must navigate his own survival journey through the desolate streets of Barcelona. As he forms uneasy alliances with other survivors and they try to escape the city, an unexpected and even more sinister threat grows.”

First trailer

The very first trailer for Barcelona was released on June 5. It begins by showing the virus begin as civilians begin covering their eyes (in case you didn't see the first film, people wear these to protect themselves from entities that cause people who look at them to end their lives). This is seen in a vignette from the trailer in a subway where numerous people look into one of the entity's eyes and proceed to walk onto the train track as one is barreling down.

The trailer ends with the clever line: “Are you ready to see?”

Bird Box: Barcelona will be released on July 14 on Netflix.