Published November 22, 2022

By Franz Christian Irorita · 2 min read

Whatnot is holding a Black Friday Giveaway that can either send you to the moon or give you rare and expensive collectibles, including rare Pokemon cards.

Whatnot announced that it is partnering with Blue Origin with a one-of-a-kind Black Friday Giveaway which can see fans get sent to the Moon in 2023 or win rare and expensive collectibles.

From November 22 to November 28, 2022, fans can use the Whatnot app (Google Play Store || Apple App Store) to enter the chance to win high-value prizes. To access these deals, Whatnot is offering a one-time offer of purchasing a daily drop chance for free. Users will be notified once the drop ends and whether or not they’ve won a prize.

What makes this Black Friday Giveaway special is just how extravagant the prizes are. Take a look at the list below for just some of the possible prizes:

Nike Airmags – estimated value of $40,000

Birkin Cosmos Bag – estimated value of $20,000

1st Edition Pokemon Team Rocket Booster Box – estimated value of $15,000

A Stan Lee-signed copy of Guardians of the Galaxy – estimated value of $2,500

1993 MJ Complete Space Jam Sports Card Set – estimated value of $10,000

Daniel Arsham Pikachu – estimated value of $2,000

KAWS Holiday Space – estimated value of $2,300

LEGO Star Wars Millennium Falcon – estimated value of $7,000



An opportunity to travel to space with Blue Origin on board the New Shepard (value goes up to $28 million)

It is indeed a one-of-a-kind opportunity to go to out of space, and Whatnot is offering an out-of-this-world experience simply by taking part in daily drops for free during this Black Friday week.

This is how you can enter this Black Friday Giveaway on Whatnot:

Download the Whatnot app Tap the “Droplet” icon to access Drops Enter for a chance to win daily drops for free, including the trip to space with Blue Origin. Participating winners will be randomly selected and notified at a later date

Whatnot will also send a handful of collectible items that will be auctioned off at a later date.