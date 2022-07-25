Black Panther game reportedly in the works by Electronic Arts

A new Black Panther game might just be revealed soon, reportedly published by Electronic Arts, and made by former Monolith developers.

Wakanda Forever trailer is great. Let's talk about the Black Panther game live tomorrow on #GameMessMornings at 11 a.m. Eastern https://t.co/3HFFcqEdcL https://t.co/JV6QT7ZzqN — Jeff Grubb, No. 3 games journalist (@JeffGrubb) July 24, 2022

Video game journalist Jeff Grubb retweeted the new Black Panther: Wakanda Forever trailer that will be part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s next phase with a caption that teases a new Black Panther game in the works. While official news about this alleged title is still not deep and numerous, a few hints here and there have been shared over the past day.

Grubb alleges that the game, which is currently in the early stages of development, is codenamed “Project Rainer,” and that it’s being made by a new development team based in Seattle. The game is said to be developed by former Monolith Productions developers, who were responsible for titles such as Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor and Shadow of War. With this pedigree, we kind of get a faint picture of what kind of game this will be, but it’s still too early to make any conclusive statements. Grubb says that the game will be a single-player, open-world RPG, which is a refreshing take different from Crystal Dynamics’ Marvel’s Avengers.

The game, according to Grubb, will kind of be like a bridge between the original Black Panther game and the upcoming Wakanda Forever, starting out with T’Challa being dead, and the player having to take on the mantle as the new Black Panther.

Publisher Electronic Arts are said to be looking to publish the game, capitalizing on the success of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order. Since the release of that game, EA became more bullish on single-player games without any hint of microtransactions or live-service elements. Electronic Arts is said to be emboldened by the success of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order to continue publishing such single-player games.