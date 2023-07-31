Explore the skies on your airship, gather resources, and discover what the world offers. Here are the details for Black Skylands, including its release date, gameplay, and story.

Black Skylands Release Date: August 3, 2023

The game’s full release comes out on August 3, 2023. The game is available on PC via Steam, the Epic Games Store, and GOG. Additionally, it will be available on PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Series X|S on August 15, 2023. The game is already available in Early Access on PC for those who want to try it out.

Black Skylands Gameplay

This game is a “steampunk experience that combines elements of open world, sandbox, top-down shooter, and action-adventure games.” Players take control of a single character and must travel across the skies on their airship. What will they do while exploring? A little bit of everything.

For starters, let’s start with the game’s open-world aspect. The player must travel throughout the game’s world, going from one island to another in their quest to protect them. They can decide which islands to visit first and can determine what they want to do after. The player is free to carve their path throughout the game.

As for the sandbox aspect, this comes in three parts. First, players can gather resources throughout their travels. They can use these resources to build structures on islands, as well as parts for their airship. Second, as mentioned above, the player can build structures on islands. Third, the player can freely customize their airship. They are free to change the ship’s propellers, body, and more to suit the player’s needs.

For the top-down shooter and action-adventure aspects, it’s because the player will constantly be fighting throughout their travels. Most, if not all, of the islands that the player can visit contain hostile enemies. The player must use a variety of weapons to take down said enemies. Not only that, but the player will also enter fights while in their airship. Once the player has cleared an island and its airspace of enemies, they can then proceed to build structures to defend the island from future attacks.

Black Skylands Story

Players take control of Eva, a skilled and valiant marshall. As a marshall, it is Eva’s job to protect people from the invaders, mainly the Falcons and the Swarm. To do so, Eva must pilot their airship between the game’s various islands, gathering resources to improve her weapons and her ship. She must also explore various ancient ruins to unearth their secrets, as it could help her in defending her people.

