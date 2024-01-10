Connor Bedard recently had surgery and has a new timetable for his return to the ice.

Chicago Blackhawks rookie sensation Connor Bedard got a firm timetable for his return after having surgery on his fractured jaw on Monday. The Blackhawks expect Bedard to miss approximately six to eight weeks, per Frank Seravalli.

Bedard took a big hit against the New Jersey Devils last Friday and exited the game in the first period after just four shifts. He'll likely be out through February but should return for the final six weeks of the season.

Though he had been running cold as of late, Bedard was having a fantastic rookie season for the lowly Blackhawks. He recorded 33 points in 39 games, including a stretch with 11 points in eight games. He had just one point across his last five games before the injury.

Bedard was one of the most talked about prospects of the century and was the surefire No. 1 pick in everyone's eyes for a long time. He earned an All-Star nod but will unfortunately have to miss the All-Star festivities as he recovers from this injury.

The Blackhawks currently have the second-worst record in the league and sit at the bottom of the Central Division. Without Bedard, they will likely struggle even more as he has 10 more points than the next Blackhawk at the halfway point.

At just 18 years old, Bedard showed that he was ready for the bright lights of the NHL. He can still come back at the end of the season and close out his rookie campaign on a high note, but the Blackhawks are well and truly out of playoff contention with Connor Bedard sidelined.

It will be interesting to see how much of a leash he is given upon return, but for now, Chicago fans have to settle for watching the Blackhawks without their best player.