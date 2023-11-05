Rookie Connor Bedard makes it a two-man Blackhawks club after a highlight goal against the Panthers on Saturday.

Connor Bedard and the Chicago Blackhawks gave Windy City sports fans something to celebrate Saturday night, as the team came away with a 5-2 victory over the Florida Panthers at United Center. Bedard also added to his strong rookie campaign so far with a goal in the second period that gave Chicago a 4-0 lead.

More than that, Bedard's successful snipe also put him in an exclusive company together with Blackhawks legend Jonathan Toews, per Sportsnet Stats.

Connor Bedard Joins Jonathan Toews as the only teenagers in #Blackhawks history to score 5 goals in their first 10 NHL games pic.twitter.com/Tp2njxubp3 — Sportsnet Stats (@SNstats) November 5, 2023

After scoring just a goal in his first five games in the NHL, Bedard has found the back of the net four times in five outings. He has also scored a goal in each of the Blackhawks' last three outings. The first overall pick in the 2023 NHL Draft is seemingly learning the ropes in the NHL at a rapid pace and it should just be a matter of time before he becomes a real problem in the league.

Also starring for the Blackhawks in the win was goalie Petr Mrazek, who turned away all but two of the 40 shots he faced against the Panthers. Taylor Hall got the first star with a goal (his first of the season), Bedard got the second star, while Philipp Kurashev earned third-star honors with a goal and two assists.

The Blackhawks are still just 4-6-0, though, there aren't high expectations of the team this season. It's a different story from an individual standpoint for Connor Bedard, who had one of the biggest hype among NHL prospects prior to the Blackhawks selecting him as this year's top pick in the draft.