Corey Perry has spoken after being released by the Chicago Blackhawks and says he is working through mental health issues.

The headlines around the Chicago Blackhawks have been far and wide recently. Earlier in the week, the Blackhawks released Corey Perry after an alleged incident with a team employee and plenty of rumors circulating around the internet. Blackhawks general manager Kyle Davidson also spoke on the rumors and the situation involving Perry.

Now, Perry has released a long statement on the recent events, per Frank Servalli of The Daily Faceoff.

“I would like to sincerely apologize to the entire Chicago Blackhawks organization, including ownership, management, coaches, trainers, employees, and my teammates. I would also like to apologize to my fans, and my family. I am embarrassed and I have let you all down…I have started working with experts in the mental health and substance abuse fields to discuss my struggles with alcohol and I will take whatever steps necessary to ensure this never happens again.”

Corey Perry added his behavior was “inappropriate and wrong” and he is “sickened” by the impact it has had on everybody.

The Blackhawks are 7-13 on the season as they face the Detroit Red Wings on Thursday and are trying to focus on playing hockey despite everything going on involving the organization. Perry had played in 16 games for the Blackhawks, scoring four goals with five assists and he has played 1,273 games in his NHL career.

Perry's contract was terminated by the Blackhawks and placed him on waivers, and now Perry is working on his mental health in order to get back to the ice at some point.