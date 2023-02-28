In an NHL bombshell, Patrick Kane has been traded from the Chicago Blackhawks to the New York Rangers. This begins a new era of hockey in the Windy City and sends the Rangers right into the forefront of the Stanley Cup conversation. With Patrick Kane leaving Chicago after being the No. 1 overall pick in 2007 and winning three Stanley Cups with the Blackhawks, this is a crushing loss for Chicago fans everywhere.

The first memory that came to mind was this: Kane’s Stanley Cup-winning overtime goal.

Never forget when Patrick Kane hit the OT game winner in 2010 to end the Blackhawks 49 year Stanley Cup drought pic.twitter.com/63EsyvRLrz — PointsBet Sportsbook (@PointsBetUSA) February 28, 2023

Immediately after the trade was announced, Blackhawks fans took to Twitter to pay their respects to the legend, and it will take some getting used to seeing Patrick Kane wearing a different sweater.

This doesn't look nor feel right 😭💔

Only bright side is that we have Kanarin back https://t.co/w3mKgOcafs — Ana (@1000_things_) February 28, 2023

Sad to see him go but he’s definitely winning another cup which makes me happy 🐐 — MATHURIN (@MathleticInq) February 28, 2023

Sad day here in Chicago but best wishes to @88PKane — Brandon nosam (@bcm3bulls) February 28, 2023

Thank You Patty Kane — Owen R (@Owenr031) February 28, 2023

i’m gonna cry — Scott™️ (@ScottSports_) February 28, 2023

Thank you for your time in Chicago! Best of Luck in NY if its true! TheBigApple — Jim Kaps (@greek_nft) February 28, 2023

Thank you for the memories. From when i became a fan as a kid Kaner was my favorite player. Good luck in NYC with Panarin pic.twitter.com/m5Pu3X3JsN — Furtotti (@alex_furtotti) February 28, 2023

Patrick Kane gave Chicago and Blackhawks fans nearly 16 years of must see hockey that we might not see again. Kane is a top-3 athlete in Chicago sports history and it sucks to see him in another uniform. However, he deserves to be on a winning team. Thank you, “Showtime” pic.twitter.com/afBb9PxhFj — Greg Williams (@GregWilliams28) February 28, 2023

I grew up in the Blackhawks era of Denis Savard, but it was Patrick Kane that made Chicago a hockey hotbed. But, just like all things, there is a time to say goodbye. Thanks for everything, PKane88. pic.twitter.com/VWnSgl6bid — Scott Koral (@sdkoral) February 28, 2023

The Blackhawks are second-to-last in the Western Conference, and the Rangers are still a little bit of a longshot to reach the Stanley Cup, although that should change a bit with Kane headed to the Big Apple.

On the other hand, Blackhawks fans were quick to rip apart the return for Kane, and it wasn’t very much for somebody who is strengthening one of the strong teams in the Eastern Conference, including former Blackhawks GM Stan Bowman.

This is a good time for everybody to thank Dale Tallon for building the Blackhawks to what they became in the 2010s. With that being said, I hope Stan Bowman is having a miserable day. https://t.co/8oxTQXuZpZ — Josh Pos (@pos_josh) February 28, 2023

The Blackhawks’ return on the Patrick Kane trade pic.twitter.com/Oquqb9VwSo — BetMGM 🦁 (@BetMGM) February 28, 2023

Stan Bowman was such an awful GM. He fluked into cups courtesy of Dale Tallon — Matt Pierucci (@TheMattPierucci) February 28, 2023

Nonetheless, Patrick Kane’s incredible run with the Chicago Blackhawks has come to an end, and now he will head to the Rangers in hopes of winning another Stanley Cup.