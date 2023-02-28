In an NHL bombshell, Patrick Kane has been traded from the Chicago Blackhawks to the New York Rangers. This begins a new era of hockey in the Windy City and sends the Rangers right into the forefront of the Stanley Cup conversation. With Patrick Kane leaving Chicago after being the No. 1 overall pick in 2007 and winning three Stanley Cups with the Blackhawks, this is a crushing loss for Chicago fans everywhere.

The first memory that came to mind was this: Kane’s Stanley Cup-winning overtime goal.

Immediately after the trade was announced, Blackhawks fans took to Twitter to pay their respects to the legend, and it will take some getting used to seeing Patrick Kane wearing a different sweater.

The Blackhawks are second-to-last in the Western Conference, and the Rangers are still a little bit of a longshot to reach the Stanley Cup, although that should change a bit with Kane headed to the Big Apple.

On the other hand, Blackhawks fans were quick to rip apart the return for Kane, and it wasn’t very much for somebody who is strengthening one of the strong teams in the Eastern Conference, including former Blackhawks GM Stan Bowman.

Nonetheless, Patrick Kane’s incredible run with the Chicago Blackhawks has come to an end, and now he will head to the Rangers in hopes of winning another Stanley Cup.