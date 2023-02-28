The San Jose Sharks are in sell-off mode after completing the Timo Meier trade with the New Jersey Devils. Fans may turn their attention to star defenseman Erik Karlsson, but they may be disappointed.

With the NHL trade deadline less than a week away, the Sharks star revealed to NHL.com they have not asked him to waive his no-trade clause. Furthermore, Karlsson doesn’t expect the Sharks to approach him about the topic ahead of Friday’s 3 PM ET deadline.

“I think it would be weird if he comes to me with three days left and asked me to waive my no-move,” Karlsson said Monday. “We’ve had plenty of time for that, if that was the case, so I’m not too worried about it. I’m just here to play hockey and enjoy my time.”

Sharks general manager Mike Grier spoke to the media after trading Meier. During the press conference, he seemed to downplay the possibility of a Karlsson trade.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“I think with five days to go before the deadline to make everything work, it might be something that’s difficult to pull off,” Grier said. “At the end of the day if someone wants him bad enough, as they say, where there’s a will there’s a way. I don’t know for sure, but at this time I’m anticipating him being here for the rest of the season.”

While the Sharks aren’t having a great season, Karlsson certainly is. The star defenseman has 19 goals and 77 points, a remarkable total for a defenseman. The Sharks star is on pace for his first 100-point season.

If San Jose makes a trade involving Erik Karlsson, they should receive a major haul for him. The coming days will show whether a deal of this magnitude is possible on relatively short notice.