The Chicago Blackhawks are evidently heading into a rebuild. They traded away Myles DeBrincat, Brandon Hagel, and Kirby Dach already this summer and have hinted at a “five-year-plus” plan to get this franchise back into contention again. But, they still have two veterans in Jonathan Toews and Patrick Kane. While Toews hinted at a possible departure, the same can’t be said for Kane. Well, not yet.

On Friday though, two conflicting reports came out that Chicago could be looking to trade Kane, with the Dallas Stars one of the teams interested. Via David Pagnotta:

Hearing the Blackhawks have been engaged in trade discussions with teams about Patrick Kane. Dallas among the teams most recently interested. — David Pagnotta (@TheFourthPeriod) July 29, 2022

However, Mark Lazerus of The Athletic reported that the Blackhawks haven’t had any trade discussions with any other club about Patrick Kane:

Per a source, the Blackhawks have had NO trade discussions with any teams involving Patrick Kane. I'm sure plenty of teams are interested and sniffing around, but nothing is happening. — Mark Lazerus (@MarkLazerus) July 29, 2022

It’s hard to know what is true here but one thing is for sure, Kane could potentially want out sooner rather than later. It’s important to note however that his current deal expires in 2024. Like Toews, Kane also has a no-movement clause and can determine where he wants to be traded.

The former first overall pick is still an electric offensive weapon and would have no shortage of suitors. He finished last season with 26 goals and 66 assists for the Blackhawks. During his time with the franchise, Patrick Kane has accomplished a whole lot. He’s won three Stanley Cups, a Hart, Pearson, and Art Ross trophy, and even a Conn Smythe. Kane is an icon of Chicago and it would be a tough pill to swallow if they lost him. But, if it brings in enough assets, it could be the right move for the future of the team.