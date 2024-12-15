With a $182 million contract in hand, Blake Snell joins the Los Angeles Dodgers as one of the biggest signings of the offseason. The two-time Cy Young Award winner brings an elite resume to Los Angeles, bolstering a rotation aiming to power the Dodgers back to the World Series. Snell’s signing signals the Dodgers’ commitment to winning now, and the expectations for his performance will be sky-high.

Here are three bold predictions for Blake Snell as he begins his tenure in Dodger Blue.

Blake Snell wins his third Cy Young Award in 2025

Snell already has two Cy Young Awards on his mantle, winning in 2018 with the Tampa Bay Rays and in 2023 with the San Diego Padres. Despite some inconsistency early in 2024, he finished the season with a dominant stretch, showing that he remains one of the most overpowering pitchers in baseball. With the Dodgers' elite defense behind him and their data-driven approach to optimizing player performance, Snell could reach new heights.

At Dodger Stadium, a pitcher-friendly park, Snell’s electric arsenal will thrive, highlighted by his devastating breaking pitches. Expect him to maintain a sub-3.00 ERA and rack up well over 200 strikeouts. If he avoids the early-season struggles that plagued him in 2024 and sustains his dominance for a full campaign, Snell could easily take home his third Cy Young Award.

He becomes the ace of the Dodgers’ rotation

The Dodgers’ rotation already features stars like Julio Urías and Clayton Kershaw, but Snell has the tools to emerge as their unquestioned ace. His 2.06 ERA and 331 strikeouts over his last 43 starts (dating back to May 2023) are unmatched among most MLB starters. His ability to generate swings and misses with both his breaking balls and a rejuvenated four-seam fastball gives him an edge over even the Dodgers’ other premier pitchers.

As Kershaw continues to battle injuries and Urías looks to bounce back from a slightly underwhelming season, Snell will take center stage. By the postseason, don’t be surprised if Snell is the Dodgers’ Game 1 starter in the NLDS, NLCS, and potentially the World Series.

Blake Snell will record a career-high in wins

Snell has never been a pitcher defined by his win totals, often limited by shorter outings and playing on teams that didn’t always provide consistent run support. That changes with the Dodgers. Armed with one of the most potent lineups in baseball—including stars like Mookie Betts, Freddie Freeman, and Will Smith—Snell should have plenty of leads to protect.

Combine that with the Dodgers’ elite bullpen, and Snell is positioned to rack up wins like never before. Expect him to eclipse his career-high of 21 wins from 2018 and potentially flirt with 23-25 victories in 2025. While wins are often considered an outdated stat, such a total would still reflect the dominant impact Snell is poised to have.

Snell’s $182 million contract places him among the highest-paid pitchers in baseball, and for good reason. The left-hander has refined his approach over the past two seasons, cutting down on walks, elevating his four-seam fastball more effectively, and increasing his chase rate. These adjustments have helped him regain the form that made him a Cy Young winner in Tampa Bay and a perennial All-Star candidate in San Diego.

The Dodgers’ pitching infrastructure has a long track record of maximizing talent, and Snell should be no exception. With access to some of the best analytics and coaching in the league, Snell has the opportunity to fine-tune his mechanics and game plan even further. His success against both left- and right-handed hitters makes him an ideal fit for a team that prioritizes versatility and depth.

Blake Snell looks to lead the Dodgers to another World Series

The Dodgers didn’t sign Snell just to win regular-season games; they brought him in to anchor their rotation in October. Snell’s postseason pedigree—including a near-legendary Game 6 performance in the 2020* World Series before being controversially pulled—makes him the perfect pitcher to help the Dodgers chase another championship.

If Snell delivers on these bold predictions, the $182 million investment will look like a bargain. The Dodgers have a history of making splashy moves, and this one could pay off in a big way. For Los Angeles fans, the Snell signing signals that the team is all-in for 2025 and beyond.

If Snell stays healthy and performs as expected, he could lead the Dodgers to the World Series—and possibly a parade in downtown L.A. Blake Snell’s journey with the Dodgers is just beginning, but the ceiling is sky-high. Don’t be surprised if 2025 becomes the year of Snell in Los Angeles.