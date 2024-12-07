Los Angeles Dodgers president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman and starting pitcher Blake Snell have each come a long way since they first became acquainted in 2011. Friedman was building a successful roster with limited final resources as the Tampa Bay Rays general manager, while first-round draft pick Snell was tapped to be the franchise's next great hurler. They enjoyed plenty of good times in Florida, but they both seem happy with where they are now.

Their paths are converging again in LA, with the star left-hander opting to join the reigning World Series champions on a five-year, $182 million contract that is significantly deferred ($66 million through 2046). Friedman was perfectly aware of Snell's abundant abilities, but it is the growth the 32-year-old has undergone that truly sold the executive on this big move.

Dodgers' Andrew Friedman challenges the Blake Snell narrative

“I've gotten to see some real maturation,” Friedman told “The Jim Rome Show” on Friday. “You look at the walk rate, and I think there's a lazy narrative that like “oh he just doesn't have great feel out front, doesn't command the baseball great, but he's got great stuff so it works.' He actually commands the ball really well.”

“That second half he rattled off was as impressive as I've seen,” Friedman continued. “The basic notion of just getting ahead {in the count}. Strike one for him there was a seismic jump in those last couple of months. A light bulb went off for him… If he can get strike one and start commanding plate appearances from the beginning, look out rest of the league.”

That last sentence reads like a warning, which is interesting given that two-time Cy Young winners already instill a great amount of fear in opponents on average. The idea that Snell could become even more imposing on the mound is ambitious, to say the least. Though, based on how things have been going for the Dodgers the last year-plus, there is a decent chance the omen comes to pass.

Can Snell find his most consistent form in LA?

Blake Snell walked a staggering 99 batters in 2023 and was still voted the best pitcher in the National League. His control issues hurt him early last season, as he initially had the San Francisco Giants filled with regret before embarking on one of the most dominant stretches of his career. Snell finished with a 3.12 ERA and 145 strikeouts in 104 innings.

A full season of brilliance would be much appreciated by an organization that is never able to roll out a complete rotation, despite its best efforts. And in return, the two-time ERA leader would love to experience what his old friend just did.