The Trail Blazers might not have Anfernee Simons or Scoot Henderson tonight

The Portland Trail Blazers are on the road tonight to take on the Los Angeles Lakers, and they might be without young building blocks for the roster in Anfernee Simons and Scoot Henderson, as both are listed as questionable on the latest NBA injury report.

Anfernee Simons is listed as questionable with a general illness, while Scoot Henderson is listed as questionable with a nasal contusion for the Trail Blazers. It would be a blow to Portland to have neither of the two on the court tonight against the Lakers as the team tries to pull an upset.

It will be worth monitoring reports leading up to the game to see whether or not Simons and Henderson are going to play. Portland is trying to move to 13-29 on the season by beating a Lakers team that currently sits at 21-22 and is fighting hard to secure a playoff spot in the Western Conference.

Simons has played in 19 games for the Trail Blazers to this point in the season, averaging 22.9 points per game with 4.9 assists and 3.5 rebounds, according to Basketball Reference. It is his sixth season in the NBA, and he has established himself as a young building block for Portland.

Meanwhile, Henderson is in his rookie season. He has played in 32 games, averaging 12.5 points per game with 4.8 assists and 3.1 rebounds, according to Basketball Reference. PortlanD has high hopes for the guard it drafted this summer.

If both play against the Lakers, an upset win would give Trail Blazers fans hope for the future.