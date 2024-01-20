Deandre Ayton is officially back!

Deandre Ayton has not played for the Portland Trail Blazers since before Christmas due to a nagging knee injury. However, Ayton was healthy for the team's last game against the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday. The reason Ayton did not play: his neighborhood was too icy due to a winter storm. Yes, you read that correctly. Ayton was snowed in and had to call out of work due to winter conditions, leading to questions about whether he would be available for Friday's game against the Indiana Pacers. So, is Deandre Ayton playing against the Pacers on Friday, or is he going to take another snow day?

Deandre Ayton's status vs. Pacers

As funny as it may sound, Ayton was actually unable to leave his residence on Wednesday to play against the Nets due to the ice in his neighborhood. Ayton apparently tried to “combat” the sheet of ice preventing him from leaving, as Blazers reporter Casey Holdahl put it, but his attempts to do so were unsuccessful.

While he is not on the injury report for winter weather, Ayton was initially listed as probable to play due to what the team called a “right knee tendinitis.”

Ayton has played in a total of 24 games so far this season. In said games, the former first overall pick has averaged 13.1 points, 10.8 rebounds, and 1.2 steals per game, shooting 54.8 percent from the floor. Compared to previous seasons with the Phoenix Suns, Ayton's numbers have declined in his first season with the Blazers.

Portland currently finds itself in a major rebuilding mode. Ayton, Jerami Grant, and Malcolm Brogdon are experienced veterans who can impact winning, but victories have been tough to come by for the Blazers this season. Ahead of Friday's game against the Pacers, the Trail Blazers find themselves 11-29, the fifth-worst record in the league.

Fortunately, Ayton has been officially made available against the Pacers, so Duop Reath will move back to the bench and serve as the starting big man's backup.

So, when it comes to the question of whether Deandre Ayton is playing tonight against the Pacers, the answer is yes.