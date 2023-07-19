There is just one ball that teams have to share in most sports. What a player does with that ball, affects the whole team. Whether they lose their handle on it or miss a shot, those are a reflection of the team's schematics. This is why most spectators of the game love efficiency. The minimal movement allows for less turnovers and showboating. Players may give up shooting so much or being too flashy but they get the job done, albeit with fewer style points. Kris Murray used to have a problem concerning this in his Iowa basketball days. Did he carry it over to the Portland Trail Blazers and his 2023 NBA Summer League stint?

Shooting and scoring for the team are huge factors in winning a basketball game. The whole idea of the sport is banked on the fact that teams need to outshoot their opponents to win. However, finding the best shot through ball rotation and looking at the set defense is essential. Else, fans and coaches might call players out for not passing the rock and throwing the game. Often, these types of heroics can work and lead to otherworldly scoring outbursts that single-handedly carry the team to victory. Although most times, teams who live and die through one shooter suffer more losses and field goals missed because it is easier to defend these players. NBA teams have figured out schematics to ensure that these players slowly become acclimated to their teammates. This often allows for better trust and more ball movement as a result.

Kris Murray's inefficiency after the NBA Summer League

Iowa basketball had Kris Murray at the helm of their offense during his stint last year. The 6-foot-8 wing has the ability to shoot over other defenders. But, that does not mean that he should keep doing it a lot. Inefficiency and questionable shotmaking have been an issue with him entering the 2023 NBA Draft. He took 15.7 shots from the three levels of scoring in the field. His makes were serviceable as he netted a 47.6% field goal percentage. One has to worry about his impact on the field whenever he is not the primary or secondary option on offense. His whole thing is scoring and that is usually where he is most effective.

The Las Vegas Summer League was an opportunity for him to prove that he can be more efficient. He delivered on this as he knocked down 43.2% of his shots from the field. Although a huge drawback was his outside shot which he needs to improve. Scoring wings often need more than a 32% three-point field goal percentage to become a realistic threat from outside.

The Blazers rookie is slowly curing his inefficiency problem in college. In his last game against Auburn, he only knocked down five of the 18 shots he took. His last regular season games also prove that he can be quite inefficient with his shooting percentages.

The Blazers rookie expanding his all-around game

Forwards and wings often need to be able to do most of the things on the basketball court. Being one-dimensional often earns a player a ticket out of the league. The Blazers rookie needs to improve on the other aspects of the game to impact winning. He has the potential to be a double-double machine but only totaled 4.4 rebounds per game during the NBA Summer League. If he learns to position himself better and box out, he will have better rebounding averages in no time.

His defense on the ball is already exceptional as he totaled 1.4 steals per game. It is just a question of whether he is able to sustain it during the regular season. Although, he could use his height more to guard big men and meet them at the rim. Expanding his role into a bit of a rim protector allows him to impact winning better.

Should Kris Murray be more than just a scorer?