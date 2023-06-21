The Denver Nuggets' 2023 playoff run was flat-out historic. Heading into the 2023 postseason, plenty of folks didn't take the Nuggets seriously and didn't consider them a legitimate threat to win the NBA championship. But fast forward to the current day, and it's clear that the Nuggets proved every single one of their doubters wrong.

The Nuggets defeated the Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves in round one, Kevin Durant and the Phoenix Suns in round two, LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers in the Western Conference Finals, and, finally, Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat in the NBA Finals to secure the franchise's first NBA title. The Nuggets couldn't have done it without superstar center Nikola Jokic, who carried the Nuggets and put together an individual run for the ages. In the playoffs, he averaged 30.0 points, 13.5 rebounds, and 9.5 assists per game across 20 postseason games.

But with the 2023 NBA Draft a mere one day away, the Denver Nuggets decided to make a trade. On Wednesday, the Nuggets dealt a 2024 first-round pick and the 40th overall pick to the Indiana Pacers for the 29th and 32nd picks. The Nuggets now have three top-40 picks in Thursday's draft at 29, 32, and 37.

There are plenty of players projected to fall to the mid-late first round who could make an impact with the Nuggets. But one prospect in the mid-late first-round range, in particular, stands out as someone who'd fit like a glove in Denver, and that's Iowa forward Kris Murray, brother of Sacramento Kings forward Keegan Murray. With all of that said, here are two reasons why Kris Murray is a perfect fit for the Nuggets with the 29th pick in the 2023 NBA Draft:

2 reasons Kris Murray is perfect fit for Nuggets with No. 29 pick in 2023 NBA Draft

1. Three-point shooting

The three-point shot is as important as ever in today's NBA, and it's also one of Murray's trademark skills, just like his brother. Murray may not be as consistent of a three-point shooter as Keegan is, but he's a capable and confident scorer from behind the arc.

Murray let it fly early and often from deep in his junior year with Iowa. He averaged a whopping 6.8 three-point attempts per game, more than double the number of his attempts as a sophomore.

Percentage-wise, Murray didn't blow people away. He shot 33.5% from deep this season, a below-average clip. But when factoring in his high usage rate, his efficiency is less concerning. And he'll likely get plenty more open looks in the NBA than he did in college, especially if he ends up on the same team as Nikola Jokic, arguably the greatest passing big man the league has ever seen.

2. Defensive potential

Murray quietly put together a rock-solid season on the defensive end of the floor in his junior year. He probably won't be in the running for Defensive Player of the Year awards in the NBA, but he averaged 1.0 steals and 1.2 blocks per contest in his final season at Iowa. Murray has the potential to develop into a switchable and versatile defender at the highest level.

At this juncture, only time will tell who the Denver Nuggets end up selecting with the 29th overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft. But what's already abundantly clear is that Kris Murray's three-point shooting ability and defensive potential make him a perfect fit for the Nuggets.