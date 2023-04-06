3 early Blazers NBA Free Agency targets in 2023 offseason

The Portland Trail Blazers will have a couple of tasks to complete this offseason, primarily dealing with their frontcourt.

Two of their primary rotation players, 23-year-old Cam Reddish and nine-year veteran Jerami Grant, are set to become free agents this offseason.

With star guard Damian Lillard long making it clear that he wants to play in a competitive environment, the Blazers will at least try to re-sign Grant, who’s having a career season.

Averaging 20.5 points per game on 47.5 percent shooting from the field and 40.1 percent from 3-point range, Grant fits the Blazers on both ends because of his length and versatility.

However, the Blazers need to consider whether or not they’ll be overpaying for Grant, who — at 29-years-old — could be angling for the biggest contract of his career.

The plan in acquiring Reddish was adding a potential spark plug off the bench. Reddish has the potential to do that, averaging 11.0 points per game on 44.3 percent shooting from the field since joining the Blazers.

With prototypical wing size, Reddish is a shot-creator that excels at getting into the paint. At his best, he’s both finishing around the rim and knocking down shots from outside. However, the problem with Reddish more often than not is that he’s a streaky jump shooter, as his career 3-point percentage of 32.2 suggests.

Reddish is also a player that’s far more comfortable with the ball in his hands, which almost requires him to be in the second unit given the amount of perimeter playmakers that the Blazers now have. Considering his ambitious nature though, it’s unclear how willing he is to accept that role for long though.

That said, while Reddish will be a restricted free agent this offseason, it’s possible — if not likely — that he would sign another team’s offer sheet.

Similar to Grant, the Blazers shouldn’t overpay.

Not with so many forward options that will be available in free agency.

Players who may be more proven, less expensive, younger (in the case of Grant), or some combination of the three.

Here are three early Blazers free agency targets in the 2023 offseason.

3 early Blazers NBA Free Agency targets in 2023 offseason

Assessing Kelly Oubre Jr.’s impact almost requires one to start from his trade to the Phoenix Suns, as the athletic forward has been on the attack since the 2018-19 season.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Averaging 16.6 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 1.2 steals per game down that stretch, Oubre assaulted the rim on his way to shooting 44.1 percent from the field and 52.7 percent from 2-point range. Up to that point, the former 15th overall pick was shooting 41.2 percent from the field and 48.2 percent from 2-point range in his first three seasons, all with the Washington Wizards.

With the Blazers, the 27-year-old could easily replicate the slashing of Grant or Reddish. Although not as efficient from 3-point range as Grant, he still can get hot from beyond the arc and teams will come out to cover him if so.

Defensively, Oubre can guard all across the perimeter thanks to his length, grit, and footwork. Hes also an active and aware off-ball defender. Frankly, he might be too good to come off the bench when you factor in his defense, and a starting perimeter unit of Lillard, Oubre, and Shaedon Sharpe is interesting to consider.

With only $21.3 million in projected cap space though, the Blazers would have to use all but the last penny of it on Oubre. Not that it couldn’t be worth it though.

Kenyon Martin Jr.

The Blazers are going to need a little help from the Houston Rockets to get this done, as the Rockets have to decline their team option on his contract for the 2023-24 season and let him become a free agent.

With Martin as their starting small forward and playing an important role for them on both ends, they may be unwilling to do so. However, after the Rockets drafted Jabari Smith Jr. in the 2022 NBA Draft, Martin requested a trade soon after because of the logjam at forward.

Without declining their player option on Kevin Knox, Portland will have four forwards on the roster entering free agency. Only two of those players — Nassir Little and 2022 second-round selection Jabari Walker — will have guaranteed contracts.

Should the Blazers sign Martin, it won’t cost them the bulk of their cap space as he hasn’t demonstrated an elite talent outside of his leaping ability. Nonetheless, Martin is a strong finisher that can play through contact and stretch the floor as well. On the other end, Martin is more than capable of making plays on and off-ball.

The vertical element he brings to a frontcourt, especially with a starting center Jusuf Nurkic’s passing ability, would only be another wrinkle in the offense. The frontcourt firepower does take a hit in the tradeoff of Martin for Grant but that may not be too much of a problem with Lillard, Sharpe, and Anfernee Simons all needing to be fed.

A player who has shown plenty of flashes throughout his career but hasn’t put together a stretch long enough just yet to say that he’s arrived, Los Angeles Lakers forward Rui Hachimura will be a restricted free agent this offseason.

Fortunately, the Lakers may opt to release his cap hold and let him become an unrestricted free agent as they continue to re-tool their roster around LeBron James and Anthony Davis. Until recently, Hachimura had all but neglected in the Lakers rotation since the trade deadline, averaging what would be a career-low 22.3 minutes per game with L.A.

However, even if the Lakers won’t be quick to let him go, there’s likely a specific number that they have in mind when it comes to his contract. It’s possible that Portland simply outbids them.

A solid defender that loves to score around the rim (and can do so in a variety of ways), Hachimura is a true combo forward that may be able replicate the numbers Grant puts up and the role that he played if given the opportunity.