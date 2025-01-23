The Portland Trail Blazers will play the Orlando Magic on Thursday night. Portland is looking to pull off the upset on the road, but the team is dealing with multiple injuries heading into the game.

Anfernee Simons is among the Trail Blazers listed on the injury report. The Blazers guard is dealing with low back soreness. Portland will need him on the floor in order to defeat the Magic on the road.

Here is everything we know about Anfernee Simons' injury status for tonight's game vs. the Magic.

Anfernee Simons' injury status for Trail Blazers vs. Magic game

Simons is currently listed as questionable on the NBA injury report. Deandre Ayton (left knee soreness), Toumani Camara (illness) and Kris Murray (chest contusion) are also listed as questionable. Donovan Clingan (left ankle sprain), Matisse Thybulle (right ankle sprain) and Taze Moore (G League two-way) are all listed as out for the game.

The Blazers have a number of injuries to monitor at the moment. It is something that will end up impacting Thursday's game against the Magic.

Simons, a 25-year-old guard, is averaging 18.2 points per game while shooting 42.1 percent from the field and 36.6 percent from beyond the arc so far in the 2024-25 campaign. The Blazers guard is also recording per game averages of 4.9 assists and 2.7 rebounds per outing.

The Blazers will enter play with a 15-28 record. Portland is currently in 13th place in the Western Conference. Meanwhile, the Magic are 23-22 and in eighth place in the Eastern Conference. Orlando will enter the contest with confidence, but anything can happen. Simons' final injury status will go a long way toward determining the game's outcome on Thursday night.

So when it comes to the question of is Anfernee Simons playing tonight vs. the Magic, the answer is maybe.