The 24-year old is filling the crunch-time void left by Damian Lillard's departure.

In their first season in recent memory without Damian Lillard on the roster, the Portland Trail Blazers needed to find their new closer.

Blazers guard Anfernee Simons has stepped up as the team's late game option of late, punctuated by slamming the door shut on the Phoenix Suns' comeback effort by hitting a tough runner with 10 seconds left in Portland's stunning 108-104 win on Tuesday night.

Simons understands that he needs to be able to get the job done for the Blazers in crunch-time, even if he hasn't had it going offensively on any given night.

“It's a new mindset for me in general knowing that I've got enough time to get myself back in the game while taking initiative to try and get everyone involved early,” said Simons. “That's what I've been trying to do the last couple games. Shooting the ball hasn't been working out that well for me but I think I've been happy with the progress because usually in the past I would just fade that whole game and I just wouldn't be effective at all. And now, obviously I've got the ball in my hands a lot more and I'm just trying to keep myself calm through those times.”

As the Blazers look to develop their young potential headlined by Shaedon Sharpe and Scoot Henderson, Simons is at the top of the pecking order. While he is Portland's longest-tenured player, it's easy to forget that Anfernee is only 24 years old and has room to grow himself.

The good news for the Blazers is that, after watching Lillard show how it's done when the game is on the line, Simons has now shown that he's ready to be the one to show up in crunch time.