The Portland Trail Blazers enter Friday’s matchup against the Chicago Bulls with a 32-40 record. They are still very much in the race for a Play-In spot out in the West, with just 3.5 games separating them from the No. 10 seed. At this point, however, it appears that the Blazers have decided to waive the white flag on their playoff hopes this season.

Portland initially had Damian Lillard and Jusuf Nurkic questionable for Friday’s game. However, both players have now been downgraded to out a few hours prior to tipoff, per NBA insider Chris Haynes of TNT.

This leaves the Blazers with an extremely shorthanded roster against the Bulls, with Jerami Grant, Anfernee Simons, Justise Winslow, and Ibou Badji also sidelined. Nassir Little, who was recently placed under the league’s concussion protocol, is probable to play.

With so many key players missing for Friday’s game, the Blazers are now going to be the heavy underdogs against the Bulls. Then again, it is also worth noting that Chicago is dealing with a myriad of injuries as well. DeMar DeRozan is out on Friday, along with Justin Lewis and Lonzo Ball, while Alex Caruso and Javonte Green are both questionable to play.

For the Blazers, though, another loss on Friday would virtually take them out of the race for a Play-In spot. After the Bulls, Portland will have just nine games remaining in the regular season, which likely means that they’re headed to the lottery for the 2023 NBA Draft. Perhaps they too are hoping for a shot at projected No. 1 overall pick Victor Wembanyama?