Damian Lillard has dominated the talk of this NBA offseason. Since he requested a trade from the Portland Trail Blazers, there has been a ton of speculation about what the future holds for the seven-time All-Star. All indications point towards him ending up with the Miami Heat at some point, his preferred destination, but there is still no telling as to when a trade could happen.

The Blazers star has spent all 11 years of his career in Portland and he has been the face of the franchise for quite some time. He's the team's all-time leading scorer and has consistently been one of the best offensive players in the league each season. This has led to Lillard drawing some criticism, as some are claiming that he only wants to leave the Blazers in order to take the easy road out and chase championships.

No matter how you look at the Trail Blazers and their history, Lillard is one of the first players that comes to mind. Head coach Chauncey Billups recently addressed the ongoing trade rumors and this notion in an interview with Steve Aschburner from NBA.com, claiming that his star has been everything to the organization.

“Dame has been incredible. To the fans of Portland, to our organization. He hasn’t been negative at all to anybody in our organization,” Billups stated. “Dame has been a stand-up guy. A professional the whole way through. It’s the business at hand. I don’t think there’s pressure on either side.”

Whereas most disgruntled stars in the NBA will create toxic environments to get what they want, like James Harden with the Philadelphia 76ers, Lillard has been the complete opposite. He's made it known that he wants to play for the Heat, yet Dame has remained in contact with the Blazers and has been willing to let them take their time with this process. As a result, he continues to gain the respect of the entire organization.

Regarding his trade request and whether or not this would put Portland in a bad situation, Billups claimed that he supports his player no matter the scenario.

“I’m not sure. Dame is one of the most stable human beings I’ve ever been around,” Billups went on to say. “He’s not about any type of drama. So this whole process probably weighs very heavy on him. It’s just not who he is. But he’s at a crossroads in his career, and he’s doing what he feels is best for him and his family.

“I’m always going to be supportive of that.”

In a total of 11 seasons with the Blazers, Lillard has averaged 25.2 points and 6.7 assists per game, shooting 37.2 percent from three-point range. His 2,387 career made threes ranks 6th in NBA history and he will likely surpass Kyle Korver (2,450) and Reggie Miller (2,560) to move inside the Top 4 on this list.

At this time, no trade between the Blazers and another team is imminent, as Lillard remains on Portland's roster with training camp about to begin.