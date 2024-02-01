Will Damian Lillard get emotional on his return to the Blazers?

Not seeing Damian Lillard suit up in a Portland Trail Blazers jersey still seems weird to some fans of the league. He has been with the squad since he was a rookie and formed a lethal duo there alongside CJ McCollum. Now, he has a new partner in Giannis Antetokounmpo in the Milwaukee Bucks system. Although, this does not take away the fact the city still has a soft spot for him.

CJ McCollum knows how emotional it could be to return to the Blazers home court. After all, he also built a lot of his career there and reached the Western Conference Finals with them. He gave some advice to Damian Lillard as the Bucks visit the Blazers for the first time since the trade, via Peter Sampson of ClutchPoints.

“Embrace it. It's gonna be emotional. We put our time in, we put our work in. We had our moments. It was a lot of years of us giving everything we had and we were appreciated,” Lillard disclosed about what the New Orleans Pelicans guard said.

Notably, Lillard requested a trade to the Blazers front office during the offseason. A lot of teams tried to get him like the Miami Heat but he eventually landed with Giannis Antetokounmpo. Things have worked out fairly well for them. Despite the firing of Adrian Griffin, the Bucks have the second-best record in the Eastern Conference and have won seven out of their last 10 games.

Homecomings tend to get emotional. Hopefully, the Blazers fans welcome him back with open arms.