Chauncey Billups is happy for Lillard but can't resist his competitive nature.

The Portland Trail Blazers are gearing up for an intense matchup against the Milwaukee Bucks. Of course, everyone is looking forward to the return of Damian Lillard, who spent his first eleven years with the franchise. Head coach Chauncey Billups revealed his mixed thoughts on the Blazers legend's return.

Chauncey Billups is looking forward to Damian Lillard's Blazers return

The Trail Blazers hired Billups as their head coach during the summer of 2021. Thus, he spent two years coaching and developing a greater relationship with Lillard. The two legends are on different sides now, and Billups recognized the awkwardness of Lillard's return to his longtime home.

“It's weird – I was sitting in my office watching games earlier and he popped in on me. We talk, been proud of his success this year but it'll be weird…but it's good to have him here and it's a special day and it'll be a lot of fun,” Billups said, per Danny Marang.

Lillard has helped the Bucks to a second-place Eastern Conference standings, as the team boasts a 32-15. Billups is happy Lillard has a unique opportunity in Milwaukee, but he still wants to beat the former Portland point guard.

“We wanna spoil the homecoming,” Billups said with a smile when asked how he prepared his team for the matchup.

Understandably, Portland has not had great success in the Western Conference during the 2023-24 season. The Blazers are 14-33 and one spot above the Spurs for the second-worst record in the conference.

Nevertheless, the new area of Portland basketball brings excitement that is spearheaded by dynamic players with high potential. The Blazers look to gain momentum and steal a win in Damian Lillard's homecoming.