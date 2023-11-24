Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum had a lot of hopes for the Blazers before they got traded away to the Pelicans and Bucks.

The Portland Trail Blazers became synonymous with the duo of Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum. Both stars have now moved on with Lillard heading to team up with the Milwaukee Bucks and McCollum went to a young but competitive New Orleans Pelicans squad. However, it was once thought that the two could bring a Larry O'Brien to the team but it was just not their fate. The first trade that broke them up may have also been a reason why the franchise superstar could not get anything done after, via The Player's Tribune.

“It took a little bit off of that mission for me … for what I wanted to do there,” was what Damian Lillard felt when the Blazers traded away CJ McCollum to the Pelicans.

The two found the peak of their success during the 2018-19 season. They executed a gentleman's sweep over the Oklahoma City Thunder in the first round. Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets may have pushed them to seven games but the Blazers duo clutched it up to win the series. Their historic run came up short of the dying remnants of the Kevin Durant-era Golde State Warriors in the Western Conference Finals.

After they peaked that postseason, it was never the same for the Blazers. The Los Angeles Lakers would bounce them out in the first round during the bubble. Jokic and his squad got their revenge the following year which also happened in the first round. The Blazers would then blow the team up. Since then, they have not made the playoffs for two consecutive seasons.

Now, both of them are still chasing that elusive championship with the Pelicans and Bucks.