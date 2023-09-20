There are few interview subjects more sought-after in the NBA world right now than Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard. After an offseason filled with speculation, fans are eager to hear from the veteran point guard. Although he briefly covered the trade request situation, Lillard was sure to shine the spotlight on some of his fellow NBA players. Including one who can be quite polarizing.

When asked who his three favorite players are to ever match up against, the seven-time All-Star listed Steph Curry, Russell Westbrook and Kyrie Irving. He elaborated on what exactly makes the Dallas Mavericks guard so special to watch and face on the court.

“[Kyrie] has the most beautiful game in NBA history,”Lillard told the It Is What It Is Show (NSFW), via ClutchPoints. That has to be one of the greatest compliments a talent can receive. And it is hard to argue with the 33-year-old.



Although Irving can be controversial off the court, there is little to nitpick in his offensive repertoire. He is one of the best ball-handlers of all-time, an elite finisher at the rim and a vital piece of the 2016 Cleveland Cavaliers' championship team. His resume speaks for itself, and so does his smooth style of play.

Damian Lillard and Kyrie Irving have rarely spent time in the same conference, which means NBA fans have been denied a postseason showdown between the two superstars. With Lillard still wanting out of the Blazers, it seems that trend will continue next season.

Even so, fans should not take for granted the aesthetically-pleasing brand of basketball these two can produce when battling one another in the regular season.