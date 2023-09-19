Portland Trail Blazers point guard Damian Lillard is all fine with his team's decision to use their high first-round pick in the 2023 NBA Draft to select Scoot Henderson. While many believe that such a move by the Blazers could be taken in a negative light by Lillard, that just isn't the case according to the star himself.

“No. Me and Scoot, we've had a few conversations with him coming into the league. That wasn't a deal breaker for me at all,” Lillard said when asked if he had issues with the Blazers taking Henderson during a recent appearance on the It Is What It Is podcast.

“I respect his game. I think in that position he was the best player available, so that's what you've gotta do if you've got the pick.  I wasn't offended at all because, at the end of the day, you've gotta come in and play. I've been doing this for a long time, so to me, that wasn't a knock on me or anything.”

Damian Lillard made that comment amid an ongoing offseason saga centered around his trade demand. It's been known that Lillard wants to be sent to the Miami Heat, but such a transaction that will get him to South Beach has yet to come to fruition.

The Blazers took Henderson No. 3 overall in the 2023 NBA Draft after the San Antonio Spurs, as expected, picked Victor Wembanyama No. 1 and the Charlotte Hornets selected Brandon Miller at No. 2.

If Lillard remains a Blazer by the start of the 2023-24 NBA season, it will be so interesting to see how he and Henderson will play alongside each other.