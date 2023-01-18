The Portland Blazers failed in their attempt to extend their win streak to three games Tuesday night in Mile High City, but not before Damian Lillard exploded yet again for another sterling scoring performance. Lillard went off for 44 points on 12-for-20 shooting from the field on the strength of a 6-for-12 shooting from deep while also making all his 14 attempts from the foul line, albeit in a 122-113 road loss at the hand of Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets.

With his scorching hot offense against the Nuggets, Damian Lillard managed to become just the second player ever in the history of the NBA and the first since the legendary Oscar Robertson several decades ago to put together a four-game stretch of scoring no fewer than 35 points while shooting no worse than 55 percent from the field, per OptaSTATS.

Damian Lillard has been playing like a man possessed of late. If people thought that he would cool off after scoring 50 points in last week’s loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers, they were proven wrong right away by the Blazers superstar, as he dropped 36, 40, and 44 points in the next three Portland games.

Since the calendar flipped to 2023, Damian Lillard has averaged an astounding 33.2 points while shooting 49.2 percent from the field and 34.5 percent from behind the arc across nine games. He’s taken it up several notches higher in the last four games, and he will look to sustain his unbelievable form when the Blazers share the court with the Philadelphia 76ers on Thursday.