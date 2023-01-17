The Portland Trail Blazers (21-22) take on the Denver Nuggets (30-13) on January 17, 2023, at Ball Arena. Find out our overview of the NBA odds series featuring the Blazers-Nuggets pick and prediction.

This matchup features two of the most entertaining offenses in the NBA. The Comeback Kids from Colorado have won six in a row, and are 13-2 in their last 15 games. Meanwhile, the Blazers are on the verge of extending their two-win streak after five straight losses and are 4-6 in their last 10 matchups.

Denver looks to maintain its stronghold in the precipice of the Western Conference, just a mere 0.5 games ahead of second-seed Memphis Grizzlies. The Nuggets have entered the year with just a sole defeat from the Minnesota Timberwolves, but have remained unstoppable after that loss, including a recent three-point victory over the Orlando Magic thanks to a Nikola Jokic three-point clutch shot.

The Blazers have just found three victories at the turn of the year. They are currently perched at the number 10 spot in the Western Conference, trailing the Nuggets with nine games.

Here are the Blazers-NuggetsNBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NBA Odds: Blazers-Nuggets Odds

Portland Trail Blazers: +6.5 (-110)

Denver Nuggets: -6.5 (-110)

Over: 238 (-112)

Under: 238 (-108)

How To Watch Trail Blazers vs. Nuggets

TV: Altitude, Root Sports Plus

Stream: NBA League Pass

Time: 9 PM ET /6 PM PT

Why The Trail Blazers Could Cover The Spread

The Trail Blazers have one of the deepest rosters in the NBA, with a mix of bucket-getters and defensive specialists. With the return of Gary Payton II (probable) and Nassir Little to the fold, the Trail Blazers have still a formidable offensive arsenal. Their big three – Damian Lillard, Anfernee Simons, and Jerami Grant – possess more than 21-point averages, while Jusuf Nurkic and Josh Hart trail closely with 14.7 and 9.7 points per game, respectively.

Damian Lillard is once again bound for All-Star honors for posting 28.8 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 7.1 assists on a nightly rate. The Blazers also hold a 114.5 offensive rating, shooting 47.9% from the field and 37.3% in the three-point territory. They also average 43.2 rebounds, 24.3 assists, and 12.6 three-point makes per game.

While Rip City’s activity in the offense is impressive, they also hold their guard in the defensive aspect. Jusuf Nurkic cracks the top 10 in the league with his 10 rebounds per game, while Josh Hart also belongs in the top 30 with his 8.4 rebounding average, joining Luka Doncic as the only guard in those metrics. Nurkic, Grant, and Drew Eubanks also belong in the top 45 of the league for total blocks made. Nassir Little, Justise Winslow, and Gary Payton II also hold up as defensive role players for the team.

In Portland’s two recent outings, they took advantage of the absences of key players of the Dallas Mavericks to deliver blowout wins. Their first face-off with Dallas was without Mavs big man Christian Wood, where the Blazers struck a 136-119 win, including seven players who cracked double figures in points. The second leg of that Dallas matchup saw the absence of Luka Doncic, which the Blazers also capitalized on with a 140-123 victory. The five starters (Lillard, Simons, Hart, Grant, Nurkic) combined for 108 points, and the team also fielded 17 three-pointers and six blocks.

Why The Nuggets Could Cover The Spread

Despite a competitive run in the Western Conference, the Nuggets continue to defy all odds thanks to their young and productive roster. They have a 117.5 offensive rating, 65.3% assist ratio, 39.9 three-point shooting percentage, and 60.9 true shooting percentage, all belonging in the top two of the league.

Denver’s activity on the offense has been made possible by their dominant center Nikola Jokic, who is on the verge of cracking another All-Star honor and a possible third MVP award in a row. Across 39 games this season, Joker has been posting near triple-double numbers – 24.7 points, 10.9 rebounds, 9.8 assists, and 1.4 steals. His 30 double-doubles and 12 triple-doubles have been the major factors why Denver keeps on winning. In addition, six players also trail behind with double-digit point averages, including resurgent scoring careers for Jamal Murray, Aaron Gordon, and Michael Porter Jr. Denver’s bench is also one of the deepest in the league, as Bruce Brown, Bones Hyland, Vlatko Cancar, Zeke Nnaji, and DeAndre Jordan provide valuable offensive contributions off the bench.

The Nuggets are no slouch in defense either. They have a 73.7 defensive rebounding percentage and make 7.2 steals every night. They also only allow 12.1 opponent second-chance points, which ranks as the second-best rating in the league. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Bruce Brown, DeAndre Jordan, and Zeke Nnaji all make key defensive plays for the Nuggets.

Michael Malone might be scrambling around his depleted roster, as the Nuggets will not avail the services of Peyton Watson, Jeff Green, and Collin Gillespie who are out due to injuries. Vlatko Cancar, Bones Hyland, and Jamal Murray are also listed as doubtful to play this matchup against Portland. However, the Nuggets seem to pull off wins despite injuries to players, as seen in their 115-103 win against the LA Clippers, where Jokic sat out.

With both teams coming in well-rested for this matchup, expect that both teams will deliver outstanding offensive performances. The Nuggets have been virtually unstoppable at home, recording 19-3 at the Ball Arena.

Final Blazers-Nuggets Prediction & Pick: Denver Nuggets -6.5 (-110), Over 238 (-108)