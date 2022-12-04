By Angelo Guinhawa · 2 min read

Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard is one proud mentor after witnessing Anfernee Simons destroy the Utah Jazz on Saturday night.

Simons exploded for 45 points to propel the Blazers to the 116-111 victory over the Jazz. It wasn’t an easy feat for sure, especially with Utah using a balanced effort to keep the game close. However, Simons proved to be too much for Lauri Markkanen and co. to handle.

The 23-year-old even made a Portland record after scoring 33 points in the opening two quarters, which is the most points ever scored in the first half of a regular season game in team history.

Lillard, who remains sidelined due to a calf strain, was in attendance in the contest to cheer for the Blazers. And sure enough, he was spotted really hyped up upon witnessing Simons’ performance. He further shared his delight on social media as he shared the video of him and Simons interacting during the match.

I love to see it ☝🏾 https://t.co/EooBpr1CdA — Damian Lillard (@Dame_Lillard) December 4, 2022

Damian Lillard has every reason to be happy. Not only is Anfernee Simons turning into a superstar right before his eyes, but the Blazers are also able to compete in the tough West even without him on the floor. That certainly bodes well with his championship aspirations for the team.

As Simons continues to grow, the Blazers are only going to be more lethal. With Jerami Grant bringing offensive stability as well, they are certainly poised to make huge waves once Lillard returns and gets back to 100 percent health.