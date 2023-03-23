New Orleans Saints tight end Foster Moreau was diagnosed with Hodgkin lymphoma, he announced on Wednesday, and Trail Blazers’ star Damian Lillard took to Twitter to share a message for the 25-year-old on Thursday.

“Prayers up for Foster Moreau!” Lillard wrote, adding a prayer emoji to the tweet.

Moreau will step away from the NFL while he undergoes treatment; he was diagnosed following a physical conducted by the Saints’ medical staff, including longtime team physician Dr. John Amoss, according to ESPN.

“Through somewhat of a miraculous process, this Free Agency period has been life changing for me,” Moreau wrote on Twitter on Wednesday night. “During a routine physical conducted by the Saint’s medical team down in New Orleans, I’ve come to learn that I have Hodgkin’s Lymphoma and will be stepping away from football at this time to fight a new opponent: Cancer.

I’m grateful for the support and thankful for the people who have stood firm with me. There hasn’t been a single step I’ve taken without hundreds of people lighting the path before me and I will continue to seek their guidance. That being said, I’ll go kick this thing’s ass and get back to doing what I love! AMDG!”

Moreau is a New Orleans native who played football at LSU from 2015-19 before being selected in the fourth-round of the 2019 NFL Draft by the Raiders. He caught 91 passes for 1,107 yards and 12 touchdowns during his four campaigns in Oakland and Las Vegas.

Hodgkin lymphoma, formerly known as Hodgkin’s disease, is a form of cancer that begins in the white blood cells and affects the lymphatic system, part of the body’s immune system. It’s the less common of two general types of lymphoma, with the more common category being non-Hodgkin, per ESPN.

Foster Moreau has been receiving an outpouring of support from across the sports world following the diagnosis, and Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard added his support on Thursday morning.