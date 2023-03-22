On Tuesday night, the New Orleans Saints made several additions on the defensive side of the ball. This includes former first-round pick, Johnathan Abram, who is expected to sign with the team on Wednesday according to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler.

Abram, who was a first-round pick by the Las Vegas Raiders in 2019, has struggled to find success over his four NFL seasons. After spending the first three seasons of his career with the Raiders, the safety was released by the team during the 2022 season. Following his release, he spent time with both the Seattle Seahawks and Green Bay Packers.

In total, Abram has played in 43 career games, while earning 36 starts. When on the field, he has experienced both highs and lows. Over his career, he has recorded 267 total tackles, 167 solo tackles, eight tackles for loss, 14 defended passes, and three interceptions.

While taking the field for three different teams in 2022, Johnathan Abram still played in 15 games. He finished the season recording 60 total tackles and three defended passes.

Along with the potential addition of Abram, the Saints also re-signed defensive tackle Malcolm Roach according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

Roach, who signed with the Saints after going undrafted in the 2020 NFL draft, has become a key contributor to the interior of the defense. Over 29 games, he has recorded 52 total tackles, four tackles for loss, and one sack.

This past season, Roach appeared in 13 games for the Saints, the most of his career. He finished the season setting career highs across the board. In total, he recorded 26 tackles, two tackles for loss, and one sack.

With both Roach and Abram set to be on the Saints defense in 2023, the unit has added two depth pieces full of potential.