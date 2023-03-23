A Communications Arts graduate from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines, Rex claims to have JR Smith's conscience with his shot selection. He has won a basketball, a baseball, and a football championship in fantasy all within a year.

Free-agent tight end Foster Moreau is taking a pause from football after a routine checkup with the New Orleans Saints has led to a Hodgkin’s Lymphoma diagnosis. Moreau shared the news via his Twitter account.

“Through somewhat of a miraculous process, this Free Agency period has been life changing for me, Foster Moreau said. “During a routine physical conducted by the Saint’s medical team down in New Orleans, I’ve come to learn that I have Hodgkin’s Lymphoma, and will be stepping away from football at this time to fight a new opponent: Cancer. I’m grateful for the support and thankful for people who have stood firm with me. There hasn’t been a single step I’ve taken without hundreds of people lighting the path before me, and I will continue to seek their guidance.”

Foster Moreau is optimistic that he will be able to recover from the disease.

“That being said, I’ll go kick this thing’s ass and get back to doing what I love! AMDG!” the NFL veteran said.

The 25-year-old Moreau, who suited up for the LSU Tigers in college, last played for the Las Vegas Raiders, the same franchise that took him in the fourth round (137th overall) of the 2019 NFL Draft. In his first four seasons in the pros, all with the Raiders, Foster Moreau has accumulated totals of 1,107 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns on 91 receptions and 132 targets. In 2022, he had 420 receiving yards and two touchdowns on 33 catches and 54 targets.

We are all behind Foster Moreau’s battle against cancer.