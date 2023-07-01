And here we go. Portland Trail Blazers star guard Damian Lillard has requested a trade– and Twitter, already somewhat broken on Saturday morning, broke once again. Miami Heat fans were sent into a frenzy and Blazers fans were sent into a deep state of sadness. Here are some of the best reactions to the Lillard trade request.

This Blazers fan was simply in a state of sadness that Lillard, ever the example of NBA loyalty, is at the point of requesting a trade out of Portland.

That can't feel good for Blazers fans, especially given that things seemed to be heading in a positive direction after Lillard's meeting with Portland brass.

On the flip side of things, Heat fans are positively giddy that Lillard is hitting the trade market.

ITS DAME TIME 👁️ — 𝙃𝙀𝘼𝙏 𝙉𝘼𝙏𝙄𝙊𝙉 (@HeatvsHaters) July 1, 2023

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Clearly, these Heat fans fully believe that Dame Time will be coming to Miami. And why shouldn't they?

It quickly became apparent during the Heat's NBA Finals loss to the Denver Nuggets that the team desperately needed another star to pair alongside Jimmy Butler.

And Lillard reportedly has had “serious interest” in the Heat- even informing the Blazers that he would specifically like a trade to Miami.

Now, that doesn't mean that it will necessarily play out that way, as the likes of the Brooklyn Nets- and likely others- are also in the mix for Lillard.

Just don't tell that to these Heat fans.

OMG OMG OMG THIS IS HAPENNING ITS HAPPENING !!! MIAMI SPORTS WE HERE https://t.co/tidIcAy62l — Smoke (@nickysmokess) July 1, 2023

It will certainly be interesting to see how the Lillard trade sweepstakes plays out over the next several days.