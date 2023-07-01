After years of speculation, Damian Lillard has officially told the Portland Trail Blazers he wants out. Dame Time requested a trade on Saturday morning and it's believed that he wants to play with Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat next, via Shams.

“The Portland Trail Blazers have been informed that Damian Lillard wants a trade specifically to the Eastern Conference champion Miami Heat, multiple sources tell The Athletic.”

The Heat have been waiting for the day Lillard asks for a trade and now, they will have the opportunity to lure him in to pair up with Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo. You'd have to imagine Portland is going to want an absolute haul in return for their franchise superstar, with Tyler Herro likely to be one of the players involved.

Miami just lost Gabe Vincent and Max Strus to free agency but did add Josh Richardson, who played for the franchise from 2015-19. Regardless of the departure of two key role players, a Big 3 of Dame, Bam, and Jimmy is scary in itself.

We also have to remember that Damian Lillard has never played for another team. He's been loyal to the Blazers for years, despite a lack of playoff success. He deserves the chance to play for a contender who could potentially make a Finals run like the Heat.

While Dame is keen on playing in South Beach, there will be no shortage of organizations across the league putting together packages to potentially acquire one of the best players in the Association. But, it appears the Heat are one of the favorites. The Clippers, Spurs, Nets, and 76ers are potential suitors too, as reported by Woj.