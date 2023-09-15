NBA rumors began to run rampant after Damian Lillard requested a trade from the Portland Trail Blazers early in the offseason. However, a trade has yet to come to fruition. In fact, even the rumors have died down over the past month or so. But the rumors are beginning to heat up once again. Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN recently shared the latest update on the Blazers' Lillard trade talks, via ClutchPoints.

“My sense is that the Blazers have done a lot more talking with teams in the last 10-14 days than they did probably in at least a month plus prior,” Wojnarowski said on ESPN.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Blazers: Damian Lillard trade talks heating up

Wojnarowski added that Portland has been trying to put together multi-team deals. Lillard wants to go to the Miami Heat, but Miami doesn't seem to have enough trade value to catch Portland's interest. Tyler Herro would likely be the centerpiece of the Heat's offer, so the Blazers are hoping another team may have interest in Herro which could lead to a multi-team trade.

If Herro isn't traded, he will play a big role for the Heat during the 2023-24 season. Much of Herro and the Heat's future is reliant upon what ultimately occurs with Damian Lillard.

Lillard is one of the best players in the NBA. Even at 33-years old he's still a superstar guard capable of leading a team to victory. Miami reached the NBA Finals this past season, and adding Lillard would give them a tremendous opportunity to do so once again during the upcoming campaign.

For now, the Blazers will continue to discuss trades with teams. Nothing is certain at the moment though.

We will continue to monitor and provide updates on the Damian Lillard trade situation as they are made available.