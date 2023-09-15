It is no secret that Damian Lillard wants the Portland Trail Blazers to trade him to the Miami Heat. This has been the sense around the league since Lillard first requested a trade from Portland at the start of July, and the superstar point guard has once again revealed his intentions.

On Friday, Lillard reposted someone else's post on Instagram suggesting that he would be a “future Heat legend.” He quickly deleted it, and it can no longer be seen on his story.

At this point, no other team in the league is going to make an offer for Lillard other than the Heat, especially since he only wants to be in Miami. This is definitely problematic for the Trail Blazers, as they are losing value on the seven-time All-Star with every day that goes by.

Portland no longer owns any leverage in trade talks, and the Blazers are stuck in this situation since the Heat have been unwilling to increase their offer for the star. There has even been some talk that Lillard would not show up to training camp for another team if the Blazers traded him, as he is solely focused on the Heat.

The NBA has already sent a memo to teams regarding Lillard's trade situation, and they warned both the player and his representation about stating that he only wants to play for one team. At the end of July, the league told Lillard and his agent that any future comments highlighting the idea of him only playing for the Heat in a potential trade would subject him to discipline.

Under the new player participation rules that were put into effect by the NBA recently, the Blazers would be unable to hold Lillard out of games to begin the 2023-24 season if he is healthy and if trade talks with Miami go nowhere. This means that Dame would be the one to make the decision to potentially sit out, a decision that would wind up costing him money since he would be failing to uphold the terms of his contract.

At this time, there has been no traction on any pending trade between the Blazers and Heat. Lillard remains focused on heading to South Beach, but there is no clear timetable as to when a deal could occur. The two sides are expected to revisit conversations ahead of the start of training camp in the next few weeks.