Damian Lillard is known for his loyalty to the Portland Trail Blazers. Lillard, who dropped 71 points on Sunday, recently opened up on his willingness to remain in Portland, per ESPN’s Baxter Holmes.

“But then you look at Russell Westbrook. You leave OKC for Houston, then James [Harden] decided he’s leaving, now Russ is traded to D.C., then you get traded from D.C. to the Lakers, now you’re on your fourth team in four years and in your second year on the team, everybody is talking about how they should trade you. Now you’re coming off the bench. This dude is a Hall of Famer, an MVP. It’s an example that the grass isn’t always greener,” Lillard said.

Holmes added that Lillard’s comments were made before Westbrook was traded from the Los Angeles Lakers and later signed with the Los Angeles Clippers following a buyout.

There was a time when both Westbrook and Lillard were regarded as two of the best guards in the NBA. However, Westbrook isn’t looked upon as a star anymore despite his impressive resume. Meanwhile, Damian Lillard is clearly still a top-tier talent in the league.

Lillard knows his role in Portland and continues to perform well. Russell Westbrook has needed to find himself with new teams on a consistent basis over the past few years. Learning to play alongside other stars isn’t an easy task. And Westbrook simply hasn’t been the same player.

Damian Lillard is aiming to lead the Trail Blazers to an NBA championship at some point down the road. He wants to win, but he wants to do it in Portland.