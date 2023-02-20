Portland Trail Blazers point guard Damian Lillard knows no range on the basketball court. Lillard is someone defenders will have to seriously think about picking up even before he crosses the half-court line because he can really make opponents pay with ridiculous shots taken way out. Not just way out but WAY, WAY, WAY out.

Damian Lillard reminded everyone that he is a human howitzer when he launched a shot and drained shot in the third period of the 2023 NBA All-Star Game Sunday behind the half-court line, leaving Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic shaking his head in disbelief while watching the game from the bench.

Lmao Luka Doncic's reaction to Damian Lillard's long distance BOMB 😆 pic.twitter.com/huqdLM0rOFhttps://t.co/F5Zyu1Zp7U — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) February 20, 2023

Damian Lillard, of course, is also the newly crowned 3-point king in the NBA All-Star Weekend. Lillard beat Indiana Pacers stars Buddy Hield and Tyrese Haliburton in the finals of Saturday’s 3-point contest. Lillard scored 26 points in the final round, while Hield and Haliburton had 25 and 17, respectively.

Lillard was selected by Giannis Antetokounmpo first overall in the draft prior to the 2023 NBA All-Star Game. He finished the contest with 26 points on 9-for-21 shooting from the field and 8-for-20 on shots taken from behind the arc. Jayson Tatum and Donovan Mitchell led the charge for Team Giannis with a combined output of 95 points, but it was Damian Lillard who put an end to it all with a game-winning 3-pointer that gave Team Giannis the 184-175 victory.

So far in the season, Lillard is averaging 31.4 points on 46.7 percent shooting from the field and 37.2 percent shooting from the 3-point area.