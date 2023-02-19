There’s not much that Damian Lillard can’t do on the basketball court. The Portland Trail Blazers star is one of the most electric and explosive players in the NBA with unlimited range. So it was only natural that he would be invited back to the 3pt Shootout at NBA All-Star weekend. Lillard took home the trophy for the 3pt Shootout and his win drew a reaction on social media from another 3pt Shootout champion, Golden State Warriors star and the league’s resident three-point bomber, Stephen Curry.

Steph showed love to Dame after he won the 2023 3-pt contest 👏 pic.twitter.com/MfNvFu2Zn0 — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) February 19, 2023

Damian Lillard may be known for his explosive scoring performances, but he can light it up from three-point range with the best of them. He’s known for pulling-up several feet from behind the NBA’s three-point line and knocking the shot down and he showed off that ability by knocking down all of his Starry ball racks which were placed behind the standard three-point line. Lillard holds a career mark of 37.3 percent shooting from the three-point line.

This is Lillard’s third attempt participating in the NBA All-Star 3pt Shootout and third time is the charm. Lillard is shooting 37.2 percent from distance this season and his career high mark is 40.1 percent he shot during the 2019-20 season. Stephen Curry has participated in the 3pt Shootout seven times and won the event twice in 2015 and 2021.

In addition to his three-point shooting, Lillard has been averaging a career high 31.4 points per game, 4.3 rebounds and 7.3 assists with additional shooting percentages of 46.7 percent shooting from the field and 91.6 percent shooting from the free-throw line.