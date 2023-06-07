As the NBA Draft comes closer, Scoot Henderson shared how Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard gave him advice that will stick with him for the rest of his career.

The former guard of the G-League Ignite from Georgia averaged 16.5 points on 43 percent shooting from the field, 28 percent shooting from three, and 76 percent shooting from the line, 6.8 assists, 4.3 rebounds, and 1.1 steals in 30.7 minutes per game this season. He's projected to be one of the top players selected at the draft along with future stars like Brandon Miller and Victor Wembanyama. The Blazers may be poised to get him as they possess the 3rd overall pick.

Standing at 6'2 and weighing almost 200 pounds, Henderson has a lot of similarities with dynamic point guards such as Russell Westbrook and Ja Morant. His role also often draws comparisons with Damian Lillard, who Henderson himself admitted that he would text from time to time back in 2021.

“I text [Damian Lillard] like 2021 asking for advice, just little things in the game that hoopers know,” Henderson said in media availability. He text back, I wanna say, earlier this year or last year and that’s the only relationship that we have. I seen him when I came in, dapped him up, it’s really cool.”

Turns out, that little text Dame had for him was important advice he will need as his career begins to take shape.

Scoot Henderson was asking Lillard some advice on “shooting the next shot, and not worrying about the last one.” Lillard simply told him to not get caught up when in a shooting slump, and texted him to “Shoot that s*t like you know it’s going in.”

The 19-year-old is weeks away from officially becoming a member of the NBA and it will entail a lot of challenges that demand patience, maturity, and above all, confidence. It's not easy being a point guard in the NBA and having the primary duties of handling the ball. But if Scoot can simply listen to Damian Lillard's advice, he will go a long way.

Will Scoot Henderson join Damian Lillard and the Blazers? Can he help Dame's aspirations of competing for a championship?