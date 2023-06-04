Scoot Henderson made a lot of impressions on his predraft workout with the Portland Trail Blazers and addressed possibly playing with Damian Lillard.

The Marietta, Georgia native averaged 16.5 points on 43 percent shooting from the field, 28 percent shooting from three, and 76 percent shooting from the line, 6.8 assists, 4.3 rebounds, and 1.1 steals in 30.7 minutes per game this season for the Ignite last season and is projected to be one of the first players selected at the 2023 NBA Draft along with Victor Wembanyama and Brandon Miller.

Scoot was asked a variety of questions after the workout, such as playing in the G-League, talking about his former head coach Pooh Jeter, and balancing life on and off the court. One of the questions addressed him being possibly drafted by the Blazers with the third pick and thus playing with seven-time All-Star Damian Lillard.

Dame has had a history of playing with 6-2, 6-3 guards, and when Scoot was asked if he could play with him and if their pairing would be any different, Scoot replied:

“Those guys have different games than me. Anywhere I go, I think I can fit in. I can do a lot of things on the floor and I think that’s the beauty about me and beauty about being Scoot Henderson. I’m going to give 110 percent effort every time. I’m an attacker, I’m a facilitator and I can do a lot of things on the floor. I think I can fit in anywhere.”

Scoot shared that he actually once texted Lillard in 2021, according to Casey Holdahl. He asked for game-related advice that “hoopers know.” “I seen him when I came in, dapped him up, it's really cool,” Scoot says. “He's a dog too, so.”

The two guards have a similar role in the sense of being the quarterback of the offense, as well as having similar height and build. A potential duo between Scoot Henderson and Damian Lillard will definitely be intriguing, but it's ultimately up to how the Blazers will use their picks, especially their third overall one.