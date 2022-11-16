Published November 16, 2022

By Jedd Pagaduan · 2 min read

Many were skeptical about the Portland Trail Blazers’ chances of returning to serious contention following a down year that saw them finish with a 27-55 record. However, the addition of Jerami Grant, continued improvement of Anfernee Simons, and, most importantly, the return of a healthy Damian Lillard have propelled the Blazers to a strong 10-4 start following their most recent 117-110 win over the San Antonio Spurs.

Lillard’s current supporting cast is arguably the best he’s ever played with since the days of LaMarcus Aldridge. And this has helped the 32-year old point guard reach new heights in his career, particularly defensively. Lillard is making it a focal point of his to impact the game on the less glamorous end of the court after years of hearing criticisms about his performance on the defensive end being the weakest part of his game.

“I think people have said things about me defensively without understanding what real responsibility is when you’re leading a team and how hard that is. So I make it a point: We gonna see about it,” Lillard said, per Casey Holdahl.

In particular, Damian Lillard’s newfound energy on defense showed during a play late in the fourth quarter against the Spurs. Keita Bates-Diop, a 6’8 long-limbed wing, found himself posted up on Lillard. The Spurs forward tried to shoot a turnaround jumper over the top of Lillard, but the 6’2 guard met Bates-Diop’s shot at the summit and denied him, drawing a loose ball foul shortly thereafter.

"I think people have said things about me defensively without understanding what real responsibility is when you’re leading a team and how hard that is. So I make it a point: We gonna see about it." — @Dame_Lillardpic.twitter.com/POACyn9a1n — Casey Holdahl (@CHold) November 16, 2022

Now that Lillard doesn’t have to put up monster scoring numbers night after night, he could now channel his energy into contributing in other facets of the game. While he knows that opponents will keep on picking on him defensively given his size, he is more than willing to take on the task ahead.

“Say what they want, but it’s been a lot of those moments and there’s going to be more of those moments where I’ve got to step in there and be willing to take that challenge. And I’m going to keep doing it,” Lillard added.

And knowing the chip on Damian Lillard’s shoulder, it’s difficult to doubt him even for just one second.