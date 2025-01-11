The Portland Trail Blazers will host the Miami Heat on Saturday night. The Blazers have struggled in the 2024-25 season, but they have an opportunity to earn a big victory at home on Saturday. However, is center Deandre Ayton playing in the game?

Ayton is dealing with left calf soreness. He is listed on the injury report as a result.

The 26-year-old is currently averaging 13.9 points per game while shooting 56.9 percent from the field. He is also recording 10.1 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.0 blocks per outing.

Ayton, who previously played with the Phoenix Suns, was once regarded as a future star in the NBA. However, Ayton's role is fairly uncertain with the Blazers. The Blazers would still surely prefer to have Ayton available on Saturday night.

Here is everything we know about Deandre Ayton's injury status for tonight's game vs. the Heat.

Deandre Ayton's injury status for Heat-Trail Blazers game

According to the NBA injury report, Ayton is listed as questionable as he deals with left calf soreness.

Both the Blazers and Heat are battling injuries on their rosters, something that could significantly impact Saturday's contest. Portland is going to have a difficult time earning a victory regardless, however.

The Heat are 19-17 in 2024-25, while the Blazers are 13-24 overall heading into the game. Portland is near the bottom of the Western Conference as they continue their rebuild.

It remains to be seen if Deandre Ayton will factor into the Blazers' long-term plans. He could be their center of the future, or Portland may decide to go in a different direction at the position. Ayton, who was selected with the first overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft by the Suns, has yet to meet his lofty expectations.

When it comes to the question of if Deandre Ayton is playing tonight vs. the Heat, however, the answer is maybe.