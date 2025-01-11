The Miami Heat will play the Portland Trail Blazers on Saturday night. According to the NBA injury report, Tyler Herro, who has been dealing with a left knee contusion, will be available for the game.

The Jimmy Butler drama has been a talking point over the past few weeks. Herro and the Heat are trying to stay focused, though. Doing so may be difficult, as one of the best players in the NBA is looking for a change of scenery. Nevertheless, the Heat were able to defeat the Utah Jazz 97-92 on Thursday.

Tyler Herro playing big role for Heat in 2024-25 season

Herro finished the game with 23 points, seven rebounds and five assists to lead Miami. The 24-year-old guard is playing at a high level this season, and he may receive All-Star consideration as a result. Bam Adebayo recently gave Herro an All-Star endorsement. The Heat believe in Herro's ability, as he has continued to develop in recent seasons.

Tyler Herro is currently averaging a career-high 23.6 points per game while shooting 46.7 percent from the field and 40.1 percent from beyond the arc. Herro is also recording per game averages of 5.6 rebounds and 5.0 assists per outing.

The Heat have been able to stay above .500 despite playing without Butler. Miami currently holds a 19-17 record, a mark that is good for sixth in the Eastern Conference. Herro's play has been important in the Heat's success.

The Blazers, who will host the Heat on Saturday, are just 13-24 overall in the 2024-25 campaign. Portland is still capable of pulling off an upset, especially at home.

The Heat will have plenty of confidence with Herro expected to be available, though. Miami will look to further separate themselves from the .500 mark with a win against the Blazers. Tip-off for the Heat-Trail Blazers clash is scheduled for 10 PM EST in Portland.