The Portland Trail Blazers faced off against Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors, and fans were excited to see Blazers rookie Donovan Clingan score for the first time and make several more good plays.

Clingan, the No. 7 pick of the 2024 NBA Draft, wasted no time coming off the bench and making his mark of the matchup. When Clingan checked in with just over two minutes remaining in the first quarter for Deandre Ayton, the game clock ran down to 29 seconds when Clingan scored off a Kris Murray drive-and-dish under the basket.

Donovan Clingan shows two-way skill set in NBA debut

Head coach Chauncey Billups is going to need to keep giving Clingan some looks each night so he keeps progressing as the future center of the franchise. The seven-foot big man is off to a tremendous start after what he showed during Wednesday's game.

The Blazers have a streak of winnable games ahead on the schedule, as they appeared outmatched for most of their 2024-25 season debut against the Warriors.