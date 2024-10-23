ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Golden State Warriors begin the 2024-25 season on the road against the Portland Trail Blazers. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Warriors-Trail Blazers prediction and pick.

It's a new era for the Warriors. The Splash Bros are no longer a duo as Klay Thompson took his talents to Dallas this past offseason. Two things can happen. Either Steph Curry has one of the more difficult seasons of his career and the Warriors underachieve, or we see Steph continue to dominate the league and lead the Warriors to a shockingly competitive season. As of now, nobody sees this team as a contender in the Western Conference. There are too many good teams out West that have better rosters. However, I'm not one to count of the best shooter of all time. It will be interesting to see how this team responds after losing Klay.

The Trail Blazers are happy last season is in the past and are looking forward to improving this year. Portland has the opportunity to be a surprise team in the West. Are they a contender? No. However, they have a chance to make a play-in appearance and can show the NBA community that they mean business. It started last year when they drafted Scoot Henderson, and now with a full season under his belt, he should see strides. This offseason, they drafted Donovan Clingan, who won back-to-back national championships with UConn.

Here are the Warriors-Trail Blazers NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Warriors-Trail Blazers NBA Odds

Warriors: -6 (-110)

Moneyline: -230

Trail Blazers: +6 (-110)

Moneyline: +190

Over: 221.5 (-110)

Under: 221.5 (-110)

How To Watch Warriors vs. Trail Blazers

Time: 10:00 ET/7:00 PT

TV: NBC Sports Bay Area

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why the Warriors Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Warriors will look to Curry to be the man tonight. He must be on his game for them to cover this spread and the Dubs are hoping he can put on a great performance, scoring 25+ points. In comes Buddy Hield, who is one of the top shooters in the game as well. Pairing with Curry, this backcourt could be lethal. Heild should come off the bench but will play starter's minutes.

Andre Wiggins needs to step up also. He is a great defender, but he will be tasked with scoring close to 20 points per game. He averages 18.5 for his career but only averaged 13.2 last year. If the Warriors want to remain a contender in the West, Wiggins needs to find a way to elevate his scoring.

GS will play small with Jonothan Kuminga playing the four and Draymond Green running the center position. Brandin Podziemski is expected to make a big leap this year as a starter alongside Curry in the backcourt. Podziemski averaged 9.2 points per game last year during his rookie season.

As long as the Warriors don't collapse defensively, they should win this game.

Why the Trail Blazers Could Cover the Spread/Win

I am excited to see how this Blazers team improves this year. They have a lot of depth, just unproven depth. Trading for DeAndre Ayton is a big step in becoming a competitive team. He is one of the top centers in the game and needed a change of scenery from Phoenix. Remember, he was an Arizona Wildcat, and now plays outside of Arizona for the first time in his career. Ayton averaged 16.7 points and 11.1 rebounds per game last year with Portland after the trade.

Portland will be missing Shaedon Sharpe, Matisse Thybulle, and Robert Williams III in this game. That “depth” won't really be available tonight but moving forward if this team is fully healthy, they can be competitive.

The trio of Henderson, Sharpe, and Anfernee Simons is very talented … but young. The more they play together and build chemistry, the better.

This offseason, the Blazers traded Malcolm Brogdon to the Wizards for Deni Avdija. Avdija is one of the top young international players in the game as he averaged 14.7 points per game last year for Washington. His career took some time to develop coming from Israel, but he has the ability to make serious strides in a good system.

Last but not least, the team still contains Jerami Grant, who is their best player. He averaged 21 points per game last season and is in the conversation as one of the more underrated players in the NBA. Let's see how this team builds chemistry this year and turns the page.

Final Warriors-Trail Blazers Prediction & Pick

I like the Blazers to cover this spread at home. The crowd will be rocking and this team has a lot to prove. They may not win, but they should be able to cover six points as the Warriors have a lot to prove also.

Final Warriors-Trail Blazers Prediction & Pick: Trail Blazers +6 (-110)