The Portland Trail Blazers have ruled Scoot Henderson out for the remainder of the Las Vegas Summer League after the 2023 No. 3 pick sustained a right shoulder injury against the Houston Rockets in his Summer League debut last Friday, according to The Oregonians Aaron J. Fentress.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Henderson tallied 15 points, six assists, five rebounds and a block in 21 minutes of play, showing off his explosive first step, defensive tenacity and playmaking prowess before he went down. The potential face of the franchise in the eventual post-Damian Lillard era, holding Henderson out for relatively meaningless games in order to preserve his health is among the wisest decisions that the Blazers could make.