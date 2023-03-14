Portland Trail Blazers superstar point guard Damian Lillard missed Sunday’s game against the New Orleans Pelicans due to a calf injury. Unsurprisingly, without their best player, the Blazers lost to the Pelicans by a final score of 127-110 behind 41 points from Trey Murphy III. So when Julius Randle, RJ Barrett, and the New York Knicks visit the Moda Center on Tuesday night to play the Blazers, every Blazers fan under the sun will surely be dying to know: Is Damian Lillard playing tonight vs. the Knicks?

Damian Lillard injury status vs. Knicks

The Trail Blazers have Lillard listed as questionable for Tuesday’s showdown due to right calf tightness, per the NBA’s official injury report. In other injury news relevant to the Blazers, Jerami Grant (left quad contusion) is also questionable to play for Portland.

Lillard, 32, is in his 11th year in the NBA, all as a member of the Blazers franchise. He’s averaging 32.1 points, 4.7 rebounds, 7.3 assists, 0.9 steals, and 0.3 blocks per game across 54 appearances this season (all starts).

The former Weber State star is shooting the ball very accurately from the field in the 2022-23 campaign, at least by his standards — Lillard’s 46.6% field-goal percentage is the highest of his career.

Expect Tuesday’s matchup between the Blazers and Knicks to go down to the wire, regardless of if Lillard is in the lineup. After all, the Blazers are fighting for their playoff lives at this stage of the year. But with regard to the question, Is Damian Lillard playing tonight vs. the Knicks, the answer is maybe.